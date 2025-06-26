What's driving Wall Street stablecoin interest? Trillions up for grabs in the future and banks getting ready for it

Bridge, recently acquired by private fintech giant Stripe for $1.1 billion, is building infrastructure to support stablecoin payments.

Zach Abrams, Bridge co-founder and CEO, said the market is estimated to grow into the trillions and could be the biggest global money-moving shift since the introduction of credit cards.

Companies like SpaceX, ScaleAI, and Remote.com already use stablecoins as a new way to bridge international fiat to fiat conversions, and Abrams said banks will want a bigger piece of the action.

After a brief pullback this week, shares of stablecoin issuer and recent IPO darling Circle were in rally mode again, soaring double-digits on a percentage basis during trading on Thursday and ending the day up close to 8%, after having moved up by more than 600% percent since its debut on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this month.

Bitcoin and ether have led a recent crypto rise, as digital assets joined the resumption of the risk-on rally, with additional factors such as the potential for lower interest rates later this year, some more moderate talk from the White House on tariffs, and at least temporary easing of tensions in the Middle East.

But when it comes to Circle and the stablecoin boom, there's a more fundamental driver as Wall Street interest in the technology continues to evolve, and more ties are built between the old rails of the financial world and the new digital assets infrastructure.

Fiserv debuted a stablecoin earlier this week. Mastercard then linked that stablecoin to its network.

Some of the top private companies are already making major use of stablecoins today. Abrams cited the example of ScaleAI, into which Meta just invested over $14 billion, and which uses Bridge to pay data labelers all over the world. SpaceX also uses Bridge to convert payments made for its Starlink internet services in local currencies and bring the money back to the U.S.

Some of the top private companies are already making major use of stablecoins today. Abrams cited the example of ScaleAI, into which Meta just invested over $14 billion, and which uses Bridge to pay data labelers all over the world. SpaceX also uses Bridge to convert payments made for its Starlink internet services in local currencies and bring the money back to the U.S.

"We think that stablecoins are an entirely new money-movement platform, like credit cards were decades ago," Abrams said in an interview for Thursday's "Crypto World."

"[Credit cards] created trillions in value and I think stablecoins will be the same," he said. "We think it's going to be a very big change that will play out over many years," he added.

Abrams said as regulatory clarity increases, more traditional financial players will want to get in on the opportunity. Stablecoins, less than a decade old, are today a $400 billion market, and Abrams says that if, as most banks think, the market "will get to a few trillion" it is a market where peeling off some of that share has to be a focus.

Today, it is served almost entirely by Tether and Circle, he said. Ultimately, there is a role not just for big financial firms like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, but Fiserv and local banks. In fact, the move up to trillions in stablecoin market value won't happen, Abrams said, without "a huge percentage" being handled by traditional financial institutions.

Wall street's embrace of tokenization keeps growing in other ways as well. New York-based investment startup Republic announced this week it will allow users to buy tokens that represent private companies like SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic. Republic will offer these tokens for a minimum of $50, lower than the roughly $10,000 typically required for investing in private companies.

In other crypto news of note on Thursday:

Ripple and the SEC can't put their legal battle behind them, yet.

A federal judge rejected the joint motion by the crypto firm and the regulator to endorse Ripple's reduced $50 million fine to settle the civil lawsuit over the alleged sale of unregistered securities, saying they lacked the authority to make the deal. Ripple-linked cryptocurrency XRP was down over 2% on Thursday. Ripple's chief legal officer Stu Alderoty laid out the company's options in an X post.

Also, more from "Crypto World" on the news that first broke yesterday that the Trump administration is working to let home buyers include their crypto in federal mortgage applications.