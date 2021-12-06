What Jim Cramer Is Watching in the Market Monday, Including Rivian, Banks and IPOs

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)
What I am looking at, December 6, 2021:
- Rivian (RIVN) started at neutral at Goldman, JPMorgan...but 9 buys...Morgan Stanley calls it "the one"... cites compelling product, strong management, Amazon relationship...
- PNC Financial (PNC) cut from hold to sell at Morgan Stanley... this is almost always a bad call because the Street loves a large regional like this... firm goes buy to hold on Citigroup (C) too... wow so far below tangible book, somebody must really not like this one... Betsy Graseck, a powerful analyst, says a lack of catalysts... upgrades Goldman (GS) sell to hold
- Deutsche Bank (DB) upgraded hold to buy at JPMorgan...
- High impact: Home Depot (HD) upgraded hold to buy at Opco... cites continued if not outsized sales and profit expansion... Raises price target on Lowe's to $300 from $235
- Weave Communications (WEAV)...small- and medium-sized business helper... targeted websites... this IPO came at $24, opened lower and then went lower still... the story of the late IPOs?... $21.80 opening... So it gets recommended; multiple buys on Street today
- Lucid (LCID) SEC investigation of combination with Churchill IV... got subpoena December 3...
- Goldman starts Regeneron (REGN) with a buy, likes Dupixent-which is for eczema
- Boston Beer (SAM)...the pain done—Cowen goes from sell to hold $400 goes to $500...
- Citi moves Applied Materials (AMAT) to top pick, replacing Charitable Trust name Marvell Technology (MRVL)... which had a monster quarter and is way ahead of the group...
- Electronic Arts (EA)... Citi upgrades from hold to buy... washed out and $150 target down from $160...
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge (LVLU)... another bust of a deal... $16 pricing; opens at $14.05; LVLU is now at $11... yet gets 9 buy ratings today
- Chewy (CHWY) cut from buy to hold at Wedbush… reports on the ninth of this week... an omen?... worth selling this $26 billion company ahead?... analyst sees growth below consensus...
- Left field—Will Russia invade Ukraine soon?... NATO allies swinging to Biden assessment...
- China cuts reserves banks have to hold by ½ %... releases $188 billion to counter economic slowdown.
- Ulta Beauty (ULTA)... PT raised from $492 to $516 at Barclays... analyst loved the recent upside surprise
- Omicron spreads, but hospitalizations remain low...
- Barclays lowers General Electric (GE) target from $128 to $122...keeps as a buy but says valuation looks quite full—wow—the break-up did not inspire buying at all...
- RBC loves Investing Club name Ford (F)...cites breakup and earnings...
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long MRVL, F.)