Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

By Jason Gewirtz,CNBC

Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange floor on November 12, 2024 in New York City.
Source: NYSE

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching during Tuesday's modest market decline and what's on the radar for the next session.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

CNBC hosts Delivering Alpha on Wednesday

  • Key stock pickers include Nelson Peltz, David Einhorn and Jagdeep Singh Bachher, chief investment officer and vice president of investments at the University of California. We'll also hear from Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital, who is appearing with Ben Affleck. Watch CNBC TV in the afternoon.
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Follow the activists

The markets

  • The S&P 500 fell for the first time since last week's election, snapping a five-day string of gains. It dropped about 0.3%. It is up 3.5% in a week, and the index is up nearly 5% in November.
  • The Nasdaq Composite also fell for the first time since the election, declining less than 0.1%. It is up nearly 6.6% in November, and it has gained 4.6% in a week.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost nearly 1%. It is still up 5% in November, and it's up 4% in a week.
  • The Russell 2000 lost almost 2% Tuesday.
  • Within the Nasdaq 100, 27 of the stocks have an relative strength index reading over 70. This generally means they've had a big run and are considered overbought, but that doesn't mean they're in for an immediate drop. Zoom Video is at the top of the list with a relative strength index of 87.58. The stock is up 15.5% in November. 

CyberArk Software

  • The cyber defense stock reports numbers in the morning before the bell.
  • The stock is up 11% since last reporting three months ago.
  • CyberArk is 2.55% from the October 18 high.

Tencent

  • The stock took a beating Tuesday, down about 5.5%.
  • The company reports results Wednesday before the bell. It is down 17% in three months.
  • Tencent is 31% from the May high.

The 10-year Treasury

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us