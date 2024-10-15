Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.
Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated from recent highs, and what's on the radar for the next session.
Apple
- Despite concerns about the new iPhone, Apple hit a new all-time high on Tuesday.
- The stock ended the session up more than 1%, closing at $233.85. It hit a high of $237.49 before curtailing its gains for the day.
- Apple is up 5% in a month and 35% in six months.
DJT
- Trading in Trump Media & Technology Group was wild on Tuesday.
- The stock finished down nearly 10%. It is down nearly 4% after hours.
- Check out the volume: 89 million shares. That is almost triple the ten-day average.
- The stock is up 68% in October.
Regional banks
- The big banks are just about done reporting. Now, the regionals move in.
- Citizens Financial, based in Providence, Rhode Island, reports before the bell. The stock has gained 12.5% in the past three months, and it's up 5.5% in a week. The stock hit a new high on Tuesday.
- First Horizon, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, will also report before the bell. First Horizon is down 1% over the past three months. The stock is up 8% in a week and 4.3% from the July high.
- The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) hit a new high on Tuesday. The ETF is up 6.7% in a week, and it has gained up 10.3% in three months.
- Wells Fargo, by the way, is up 10% in a week. In a rare interview on "Mad Money" Tuesday night, CEO Charles Scharf, who's been leading a buyback charge, said, "We invest in much as we can inside the company and that's our first priority."
- Goldman Sachs is up 5.2% in week.
- Citigroup is down 4.7% in two days.
- JPMorgan Chase is up 5.5% in the past week.
- Bank of America is up 5.5% in a week, as well.
- Morgan Stanley is up 4.4% in a week. The bank reports on Wednesday morning before the bell, and CEO Ted Pick will be live on CNBC TV in the 10 a.m. hour, Eastern.
The chips
- Nvidia took a hit on Tuesday. Shares were down 4.7% for the session after inching close to a high.
- The stock is up 8.4% in October, and it's now 6.5% from the June high.
- The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is now 12.7% from the July high. It is up 4.3% in a month.
- Of the SMH components, only Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Broadcom are closer to their highs than Nvidia.
- Taiwan Semi sits about 3.7% off its high.
- Broadcom is 5.6% from the Oct. 9 high.
- Monolithic Power Systems and Texas Instruments are about 7% from their highs.
CSX
- The railroad reports after the bell Wednesday.
- CSX is up 2.6% in the past three months.
- It is 11.5% from the February high, but it's up 4.8% in a week.
- Canadian National Railway is 14% from the March high.
- Canadian Pacific is 11% from the March high.
- Union Pacific is 5% from the February high.
- Norfolk Southern is 3.5% from the March high. Shares are up 4.6% in a week.
