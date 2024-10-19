‘Weak and pathetic': Trump seethes as Mark Cuban campaigns for Harris

Donald Trump railed against fellow billionaire Mark Cuban, who has been vigorously campaigning for his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The animosity between two billionaires is a stark pivot from 2015 when Cuban praised Trump as the "best thing to happen to politics in a long time."

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday railed against fellow billionaire Mark Cuban, who has been vigorously campaigning for his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Mark Cuban is a Loser," Trump wrote in a Saturday Truth Social post. "Wouldn't take his phone calls anymore while at the White House, and he went rogue. A weak and pathetic 'bully,' he's got nothing going. Really low clubhead speed, a total non-athlete!"

Trump's insults come several days after Cuban mocked the Republican presidential nominee's tariff proposals at a Harris campaign rally.

"Let me just tell you, this man has so little understanding of tariffs, he thinks that China pays for them," Cuban said of Trump at a Harris rally in Wisconsin on Thursday.

Trump has proposed a 20% universal tariff on all imports and an even higher 60% rate for Chinese imports. The plan has faced criticism from economists, who note that U.S. importers and consumers would ultimately shoulder the cost burden of such a hardline approach.

The animosity between two billionaires is a stark pivot from 2015 when Cuban praised Trump as the "best thing to happen to politics in a long time," in a "Fox & Friends" interview.

Trump in turn thanked him for the kind words.

Cuban ended up endorsing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. And in the years since, his once-friendly relationship with Trump has only grown icier.

This election cycle, Cuban has become a regular Harris campaign surrogate as the vice president works to frame herself as a pro-growth capitalist.

The former "Shark Tank" host could have his sights on a government position of his own, repeatedly floating the idea of replacing Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, for example.

Meanwhile, Trump has enlisted Elon Musk as his own mega-billionaire campaign surrogate, fueling another rivalry with Cuban.

"You can be one of the world's greatest entrepreneurs literally of the last century and be a f---ing troll at the same time," Cuban said of Musk in a Friday interview on "Real Time With Bill Maher."