Watch UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak's Budget Announcement

U.K. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is announcing a new government budget in his Spring Statement.

A planned 10% increase to National Insurance (a tax on earnings) kicks in for many workers in April, while at the same time the U.K.'s energy price cap soars 54% to accommodate higher costs of oil and gas, exacerbating the squeeze on household income as consumer prices continue to head north.

