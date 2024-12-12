Money Report

Watch the full video of Donald Trump talking with Jim Cramer at the NYSE

By CNBC.com staff,CNBC

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes U.S. President-Elect Donald J. Trump, on Dec. 12, 2024, to honor President-Elect Donald J. Trump being named TIME’s Person of the Year. To honor the occasion, U.S. President-Elect Donald J. Trump rings The Opening Bell®., joined by ICE CEO Jeff Sprecher, TIME CEO Jessica Sibley, and NYSE President Lynn Martin.
After President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning, he spoke to CNBC's Jim Cramer from the trading floor about his plan for boosting the American economy.

Trump refrained from making any stock market predictions, telling Cramer a "dip... can always happen." The Republican also cheered cryptocurrency, saying "we're gonna do something great with crypto."

Cramer, who runs the members-only CNBC Investing Club, also spoke with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — Trump's pick to be the nation's top health official — about the growing popularity of weight-loss drugs and vaccines.

