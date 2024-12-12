Watch the full video of Donald Trump talking with Jim Cramer at the NYSE

After President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning, he spoke to CNBC's Jim Cramer from the trading floor about his plan for boosting the American economy.

Trump refrained from making any stock market predictions, telling Cramer a "dip... can always happen." The Republican also cheered cryptocurrency, saying "we're gonna do something great with crypto."

Cramer, who runs the members-only CNBC Investing Club, also spoke with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — Trump's pick to be the nation's top health official — about the growing popularity of weight-loss drugs and vaccines.