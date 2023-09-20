Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

‘Watch out': Senate Intelligence chair cautions on AI ‘deep fakes' ahead of 2024 election

By Chelsey Cox,CNBC

Bonnie Cash | Reuters
  • The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee warned that artificial intelligence could be manipulated to affect the 2024 U.S. elections and financial markets.
  • These are "the two areas where AI can have the most immediate disruptive effect," Sen. Mark Warner told CNBC's "Squawk Box."
  • Warner said the U.S. is vulnerable to countries with advanced AI technology, such as China.
  • President Joe Biden during a speech at the U.N. General Assembly said he plans to work with global competitors to strengthen rules and policies around AI.

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence warned Wednesday that artificial intelligence could be manipulated to affect the 2024 U.S. elections and financial markets.

These are "the two areas where AI can have the most immediate disruptive effect," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"With a presidential year coming ... the kind of deep fake and manipulation that can take place: Watch out," Warner said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Warner said AI tools could cause a "massive disruption" in public markets.

That could lead to Congress passing new laws with penalties to discourage bad actors, he said.

Warner said the United States is vulnerable to countries with advanced AI technology, such as China.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Billionaire Ronald Lauder, others to return art to heirs of collector killed by Nazis

news 19 mins ago

GM executive slams UAW over ‘flow of information,' rhetoric during strike

President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke at the United Nations General Assembly about his plans to work with global competitors to strengthen rules and policies around AI.

Biden said those efforts were geared "to make sure we govern this technology, not the other way around, having it govern us."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us