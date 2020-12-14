Watch Live: Trump Health Officials Discuss Pfizer Covid Vaccine as U.S. Begins Administering Shots

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Officials from the Health and Human Services Department and Pentagon are holding a joint briefing Monday on the Trump administration's Covid-19 vaccine program Operation Warp Speed as Americans begin receiving some of the first shots.

The first doses of a Pfizer vaccine with BioNTech began shipping across the U.S. over the weekend. Trucks carrying boxes containing vaccine doses left Pfizer's manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Mich. on Sunday and were expected to arrive Monday, according to Pfizer.

New York's Northwell Health administered the state's first vaccine dose just before 9:30 a.m. ET. Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center received the first shot, prompting applause from onlookers.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.