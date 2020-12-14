Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Watch Live: Trump Health Officials Discuss Pfizer Covid Vaccine as U.S. Begins Administering Shots

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Carlos Barria | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Officials from the Health and Human Services Department and Pentagon are holding a joint briefing Monday on the Trump administration's Covid-19 vaccine program Operation Warp Speed as Americans begin receiving some of the first shots.

Money Report

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Pfizer Negotiating With U.S. to Provide an Additional 100 Million Covid Vaccine Doses, CEO Says

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

U.S. Could Have Bought Additional Pfizer Vaccines in November But Passed, Says Pfizer Board Member

The first doses of a Pfizer vaccine with BioNTech began shipping across the U.S. over the weekend. Trucks carrying boxes containing vaccine doses left Pfizer's manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Mich. on Sunday and were expected to arrive Monday, according to Pfizer.

New York's Northwell Health administered the state's first vaccine dose just before 9:30 a.m. ET. Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center received the first shot, prompting applause from onlookers.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessBiotechnology
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us