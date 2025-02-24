Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Watch: Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold press conference

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a press conference, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Feb. 24, 2025. 
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to hold a joint press conference at the White House on Monday, as western Europe navigates the U.S.' shifting approach to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Macron convened with Trump in the Oval Office earlier in the day to participate in a conference call with other leaders of the Group of Seven nations.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump said on Truth Social later Monday morning that every leader on that call expressed a desire to see the war in Ukraine end.

Trump added, "I emphasized the importance of the vital 'Critical Minerals and Rare-Earths Deal' between the United States and Ukraine, which we hope will be signed very soon!"

He also wrote that he is in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about both the war and "major Economic Development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia."

Money Report

News 9 mins ago

This tax break for lower-income retirement savers is a ‘well-kept secret,' expert says

News 45 mins ago

Trump says tariffs on Canada and Mexico ‘will go forward'

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us