Watch Live: Treasury Secretary Yellen Testifies Before Congress on the Economic Recovery

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is scheduled to appear before lawmakers on Thursday to offer an update on the economic recovery and detail her department's efforts to help workers and households after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Formerly the chair of the Federal Reserve, Yellen is one of President Joe Biden's chief economic advisors and a key player in orchestrating hundreds of billions of dollars of coronavirus relief aid appropriated by Congress over the past several months.

Her testimony before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Financial Services and House General Government Committee on Appropriations included praise for Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

She'll also likely offer support for legislation currently under consideration including the infrastructure-based American Jobs Plan and the worker-and-household bill known as the American Families Plan.

Yellen raised eyebrows on Wednesday for failing to appear before the House Small Business Committee, as required by law.

