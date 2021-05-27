Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Watch Live: Treasury Secretary Yellen Testifies Before Congress on the Economic Recovery

By Thomas Franck, CNBC

Chandan Khanna | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 11 am ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is scheduled to appear before lawmakers on Thursday to offer an update on the economic recovery and detail her department's efforts to help workers and households after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Money Report

9 mins ago

SEC Considers New Investor Protections for SPACs

C 12 mins ago

Bank of America and Chase Could Restart Mortgage Foreclosures as Early as July, But Wells Fargo Is Waiting Until 2022

Formerly the chair of the Federal Reserve, Yellen is one of President Joe Biden's chief economic advisors and a key player in orchestrating hundreds of billions of dollars of coronavirus relief aid appropriated by Congress over the past several months.

Her testimony before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Financial Services and House General Government Committee on Appropriations included praise for Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

She'll also likely offer support for legislation currently under consideration including the infrastructure-based American Jobs Plan and the worker-and-household bill known as the American Families Plan.

Yellen raised eyebrows on Wednesday for failing to appear before the House Small Business Committee, as required by law.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCongressCOVID-19politicsEconomy
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us