Watch: Female founders discuss closing the gap for women in the workforce

As women's history month wraps up, CNBC's Julia Boorstin will talk on Thursday, March 30, at 3 p.m. ET to some leading voices about investing in and delivering solutions to close the persistent gender gaps.

First, Boorstin will speak with tech venture capitalists Freada Kapor Klein and Mitch Kapor, founding partners of Kapor Capital Partners and the authors of "Closing the Equity Gap," published by Harper Business. Through Kapor Capital, they invest in entrepreneurs whose products and services aim to close social and economic equity gaps while building successful businesses. Boorstin will also speak with them about the current economic environment and what can be done to mitigate the impact on fundraising for minority founders.

Boorstin will also interview three female founders:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins is the co-founder and CEO of Promise, one of the Kapor's portfolio companies, whose software helps manage payment plans for utility bills for those struggling to pay and also works with government agencies to get money out to individuals who qualify for relief. Ellis-Lamkins will share her strategies for success in driving revenue, as well as her concerns about the impact of recession on those most in need.

Joelle Emerson is the co-founder and CEO of Paradigm, a company which designs, implements and tracks DEI programs for companies and organizations including Amex, the NFL, Sephora, Slack, Snap, Airbnb and Hilton. Boorstin will talk with Emerson about how companies can better measure the success of DEI programs, even as many businesses cut back such programs as budgets are slashed.

Allison Whalen is the co-founder and CEO of Parentaly, which works with companies to administer parental leave programs. We'll hear from Whalen about how companies can turn parental leave into a competitive advantage — clients include Hershey's and Zoom — and avoid the unintended pitfalls that can come with poorly managed policies.

Hear from these change-makers who are delivering social and economic returns, building successful companies, and sharing key insights they've learned along the way. Tune in at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 30 to watch.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Join CNBC's Women & Wealth event on April 11, where we'll explore ways that women can increase their income, save for the future, and make the most out of current opportunities. Register for free today.

Check out:

Meet 6 trailblazers in the NFL, Coast Guard and more: 'Success isn't being the first,' it's having 'many others follow'

3 Fortune 500 CEOs share the advice, lessons and skills that have shaped their success

The wage gap gets worse for women in their 30s and 40s—and it's not just the 'motherhood penalty'