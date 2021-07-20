Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Watch Live: Fauci, Walensky and the FDA's Woodcock Testify Before Senate on Covid Pandemic

By Rich Mendez, CNBC

Jim Lo Scalzo | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Top U.S. health officials are scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at a hearing on the Covid-19 pandemic that's infected more than 191 million people and killed almost 4.1 million.

Money Report

New Jersey 13 mins ago

NJ Governor Begs People to Get Vaccinated, Warns He'll Bring Back Mask Mandates ‘If We Have To'

United States 14 mins ago

Microsoft Wants to Show Teams Isn't Just a Business App in Ad for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is also director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is scheduled to speak along with Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration and Dawn O'Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the United States Department of Health and Human Services are scheduled to speak too.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessMarketsHealth & ScienceBiotechnology
Local Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Traffic Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us