Watch Live: Fauci, Walensky and the FDA's Woodcock Testify Before Senate on Covid Pandemic

Top U.S. health officials are scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at a hearing on the Covid-19 pandemic that's infected more than 191 million people and killed almost 4.1 million.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is also director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is scheduled to speak along with Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration and Dawn O'Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the United States Department of Health and Human Services are scheduled to speak too.

