Watch Live: Fauci, CDC's Walensky and Others Testify Before Congress on U.S. Covid Response

Top U.S. health officials are scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at a hearing on the Covid-19 pandemic.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is also director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is scheduled to speak along with Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and Dawn O'Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the United States Department of Health and Human Services are scheduled to speak too.

The meeting comes two days after U.S. health officials cleared the distribution of doses of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. As many as 28 million kids in the U.S. are now eligible to get vaccinated, according to the White House.