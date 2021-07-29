Money Report

Watch Live: Biden Unveils Next Steps in White House Covid Vaccination Push

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

President Joe Biden is set to delivers remarks about his administration's latest efforts to boost coronavirus vaccinations.

The new steps come as officials warn of an expected surge in Covid cases led by the highly transmissible delta variant, which is spreading in the U.S. and around the world.

Multiple outlets reported that Biden's speech is expected to announce that federal workers will be required to get vaccinated or else submit to strict safety protocols, including regular testing.

