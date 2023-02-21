Watch Live: Biden Speaks in Poland Ahead of One-Year Anniversary of Russia's War in Ukraine

President Joe Biden will speak in Poland after he made a secret 23-hour trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced a new weapons package for the country worth approximately $500 million.

(The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.)

President Joe Biden is in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday to deliver a speech on the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine. The president will make the argument that the war is part of a global struggle between authoritarianism and democracy.

The speech also comes hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to a joint session of Russia's parliament. In it, Putin framed the war as a proxy battle against the West and stated he would be suspending participation in the New START Treaty, the sole remaining major nuclear agreement between the U.S. and Russia.

Biden will say that democracies and democratic coalitions like NATO have only grown stronger in the last year. It's an argument he's long made as president, advocating for democracy in the U.S. and abroad.

"This is the largest land war in Europe in three-quarters of a century and you're succeeding against all and every expectation except your own. We have every confidence that you're going to continue to prevail," Biden said in Kyiv on Monday. "One year later, Kyiv stands and Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you."