Watch Live: Biden Speaks About the State of the U.S. Economy

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the U.S. economy Thursday and meet with a small group of CEOs to "receive an update on economic conditions across key sectors and industries," according to the White House.

Two chief executives are scheduled to attend in person: Corning CEO Wendell Weeks and Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano.

Three other corporate leaders will join the meeting by video call: Bank of American CEO Brian Moynihan, Thasunda Brown Duckett, who leads the retirement fund giant TIAA, and Punit Renjen, the chief executive of Deloitte.

Several administration officials will also be at the event: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and Cecelia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

The meeting comes as the Biden White House is trying very hard to convince Americans that the U.S. economy is not sliding into a recession.

As more and more economic data emerges that points to a slowdown, Biden is going on the offensive to argue that the U.S. economy is healthy.

Earlier in the day Thursday, Biden addressed the question of a recession by pointing to the low unemployment rate and the strong growth of manufacturing jobs over the past few years.

"That doesn't sound like a recession to me," he said in a brief speech at the White House.