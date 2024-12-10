Money Report

Watch live: Biden gives remarks on his economic legacy

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 26, 2024. 
Nathan Howard | Reuters

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks about his decisionmaking on the U.S. economy during his four years in office.

The Democratic incumbent will appear at the Brookings Institution to speak about his "middle-out, bottom-up economic playbook," the White House said.

With less than six weeks left before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, the speech serves as a sort of closing argument and a chance to for Biden shape how history will view his job performance on the economy.

Biden worked to heal the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, signing into law a massive stimulus and spending package intended to right the ship. But the historic and stubborn inflation that hung over the rest of his term soured many Americans' views of his handling of the key issue.

