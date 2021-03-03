Watch Live: Biden Covid Team Holds Briefing After White House Moves Up Vaccine Supply Timeline

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response team is holding a news briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 28 million Americans and killed at least 516,616 in a little over a year.

On Tuesday, Biden said the U.S. will have a large enough supply of Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate every adult in the nation by the end of May — two months earlier than previously expected. He also urged states to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school staff against Covid-19, with the goal of administering at least one shot to every educator and staff member across the country by the end of March.

"Let me be clear, we can reopen schools if the right steps are taken even before employees are vaccinated," Biden said Tuesday at the White House. "But time and again, we've heard from educators and parents that have anxieties about it."

–CNBC's Will Feuer contributed to this report.