Watch Live: America's Top Spymasters Testify on Global Threats Before Senate Intelligence Committee

The nation's top spymasters will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on their annual report of global threats faced by the United States.

The open hearing will focus on the unclassified 35-page assessment dubbed "Annual Threat Assessment" and feature testimony from the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, CIA Director William Burns, FBI Director Christopher Wray, NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone and DIA Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier.

The hearing offers a rare opportunity for lawmakers and the public to hear directly from intelligence chiefs, whose agencies do not offer routine press briefings on their activities.

National security topics expected to be raised in the hearings are nuclear proliferation, terrorism hotspots, the ongoing war in Ukraine, cyber warfare and malign influence posed by Russia, North Korea, China and Iran.