Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch Live: America's Top Spymasters Testify on Global Threats Before Senate Intelligence Committee

By Amanda Macias,CNBC

Kent Nishimura | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.]

The nation's top spymasters will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on their annual report of global threats faced by the United States.

The open hearing will focus on the unclassified 35-page assessment dubbed "Annual Threat Assessment" and feature testimony from the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, CIA Director William Burns, FBI Director Christopher Wray, NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone and DIA Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The hearing offers a rare opportunity for lawmakers and the public to hear directly from intelligence chiefs, whose agencies do not offer routine press briefings on their activities.

National security topics expected to be raised in the hearings are nuclear proliferation, terrorism hotspots, the ongoing war in Ukraine, cyber warfare and malign influence posed by Russia, North Korea, China and Iran.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us