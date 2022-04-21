Watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Speak Live at IMF Debate

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Thursday on a panel presented by the International Monetary Fund. CNBC's Sara Eisen will moderate the talk.

The event is part of the IMF's Debate on the Global Economy. Participants also will include European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde along with representatives from the IMF, Indonesia and Barbados.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With inflation running at 40-year highs, rising prices are seen as the biggest danger to economic growth in the pandemic era. Like other global central banks, the Powell Fed is expected to tighten monetary policy considerably this year, with a series of interest rate hikes and a reduction in asset holdings.

Other Fed officials this week mostly said they want to combat inflation without going so far as to derail the recovery. Markets expect a series of rate hikes and a reduction in assets at a pace that eventually could reach $95 billion a month.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.