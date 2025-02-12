Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Watch Fed Chair Powell speak live before House Financial Services Committee

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on “The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress,” at Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., Feb. 11, 2025. 
Craig Hudson | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell returns to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for the second day of his semiannual updates on monetary policy.

The central bank leader appears before the House Financial Services Committee to deliver prepared remarks then participate in a question-and-answer session with lawmakers.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

During his testimony Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell delivered remarks indicating that policymakers will take a patient approach to interest rate decisions this year. In addition, he fielded multiple questions and about bank regulations and dismissed the possibility of a Fed-sponsored central bank digital currency.

Read more:
Trump says interest rates should be 'lowered' to go 'hand in hand' with his tariffs
Powell squashes the possibility that the Fed will develop its own digital currency
Fed Chair Powell says central bank doesn't 'need to be in a hurry' to lower interest rates further

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us