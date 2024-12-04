Money Report

Watch live: Fed Chair Jerome Powell discusses central bank independence, crypto at Dealbook conference

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, right, during the New York Times DealBook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. 
Yuki Iwamura | Bloomberg | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 1:40 om ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Wednesday at the New York Times DealBook conference.

The appearances comes two weeks ahead of when the central bank will announce its decision on interest rates and is Powell's last public appearance before then.

Markets strongly expect the Fed to lower its benchmark interest rate by another quarter percentage point from its current target range of 4.5%-4.75%. The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee lowered the federal funds rate by a combined three quarters of a point at its September and November meetings.

In recent days, policymakers have expressed some concern about the recent edge up in the inflation rate, indicating a cautious approach on policy as they watch the data.

