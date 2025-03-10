Money Report

Watch Energy Secretary Chris Wright speak live about Trump's energy agenda

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright delivers remarks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., Feb. 20, 2025. 
Nathan Howard | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 9:40 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright will deliver a keynote address Monday at S&P Global's CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas.

Wright's remarks come as President Donald Trump has abandoned the Biden administration's focus on climate change and the expansion of renewables to focus on boosting fossil fuel production.

Trump declared a national energy emergency on his first day in office, directing federal agencies to expedite the oil, gas and nuclear projects.

Wright is member of Trump's National Energy Dominance Council, an interagency group tasked with expanding production to reduce inflation. He is the former CEO of Liberty Energy and a former board member of the nuclear startup Oklo.

CNBC's Brian Sullivan will interview Wright from the CERA Week conference on Monday. Watch live on CNBC at 2 p.m. ET.

