Watch DNC live: Barack Obama, Doug Emhoff, Michelle Obama headliners

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. E.T. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are among the prominent Democrats who plan to speak at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Tuesday night.

The second night of the convention is billed as a moment for the Democratic party to look forward into the future, after a chaotic summer that culminated in President Joe Biden stepping aside and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Tuesday's theme is "A Bold Vision for America's Future."

VIP speakers' estimated timing

6:30 p.m. ET

Jason Carter, grandson of President Jimmy Carter
Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy

7:00 p.m. ET

Kyle Sweetser, former Donald Trump voter
Stephanie Grisham, former Trump White House press secretary
Nabela Noor, content creator
Sen. Gary Peters, Mich.

8:00 p.m. ET

Convention delegate roll call

9:00 p.m. ET

Sen. Chuck Schumer, N.Y.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vt.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
Ken Chenault, former CEO and chairman, American Express
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

10:00 p.m. ET

Angela Alsobrooks, U.S. Senate nominee, Md.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Ill.
Douglas Emhoff, second gentleman of the United States
Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States

11:00 p.m. ET

Barack Obama, 44th president of the United States

