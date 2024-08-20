Watch DNC live: Barack Obama, Doug Emhoff, Michelle Obama headliners

[The stream is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. E.T. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are among the prominent Democrats who plan to speak at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Tuesday night.

The second night of the convention is billed as a moment for the Democratic party to look forward into the future, after a chaotic summer that culminated in President Joe Biden stepping aside and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Tuesday's theme is "A Bold Vision for America's Future."

VIP speakers' estimated timing

6:30 p.m. ET

Jason Carter, grandson of President Jimmy Carter

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy

7:00 p.m. ET

Kyle Sweetser, former Donald Trump voter

Stephanie Grisham, former Trump White House press secretary

Nabela Noor, content creator

Sen. Gary Peters, Mich.

8:00 p.m. ET

Convention delegate roll call

9:00 p.m. ET

Sen. Chuck Schumer, N.Y.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vt.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

Ken Chenault, former CEO and chairman, American Express

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

10:00 p.m. ET

Angela Alsobrooks, U.S. Senate nominee, Md.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Ill.

Douglas Emhoff, second gentleman of the United States

Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States

11:00 p.m. ET

Barack Obama, 44th president of the United States