Want to land a remote job in 2024? These 20 companies are hiring—some jobs pay over $100,000

Remote jobs might be becoming rarer to find and increasingly competitive to land, but it's still possible to find a gig that allows you to work from home — you just need to know where to look.

To help people find the best remote opportunities, FlexJobs, a membership service for jobseekers, identified the top 100 companies hiring remote jobs in 2024, taking into account some 60,000 companies who listed their openings on the site between Jan. and Dec. 2023.

FlexJobs saw a moderate 11% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2023 over 2022 — compared to a 20% increase between 2021 and 2022 — yet continued growth in sales, tech, and health care as well as accounting and finance roles. About 64% of listings are for jobs at an intermediate or experienced level.

"The biggest change we've seen in the remote job market this past year is that the number of openings fluctuated less and also weren't concentrated in one field," says Toni Frana, FlexJobs's lead career expert. "Many fields, but especially sales and tech, provided a consistent, steady flow of remote opportunities throughout 2023, and I expect that to continue in 2024."

Here are the top 20 companies hiring for the most remote jobs in 2024, according to FlexJobs (and see the full list here):

Working Solutions LiveOps CVS Health Robert Half International Williams-Sonoma Thermo Fisher Scientific ModSquad BELAY Cactus Transcom Sutherland BCD Travel Kelly UnitedHealth Group Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH) Randstad Creative Financial Staffing Kforce Aston Carter Aquent

Six companies — CVS Health, Elevance Health, Kelly, Stride, SAP and UnitedHealth Group — have consistently made the top 100 since FlexJobs first published their ranking in 2014.

New to the list this year are Peloton, Zillow and Hopper, as well as 31 other companies that have ditched plans for a full return to the office and announced permanent remote options for employees.

Some of the most in-demand roles these employers are hiring for come with a six-figure paycheck, FlexJobs reports. Two of the most popular remote jobs companies hired for in 2023 were product manager and software engineer, which both have average salaries well above $100,000 in the U.S., according to data from ZipRecruiter.

If you're hoping to land a remote job in 2024, consider brushing up on your non-technical skills.

While the demand for hard skills such as coding and web design are still valuable in our increasingly digital world, soft skills, such as communication and problem-solving, can also be deal-breakers for remote hiring managers.

Frana has noticed more and more that companies are listing soft skills as requirements in their job listings. Highlighting these skills at the top of your resume and in conversations with hiring managers can help you stand out from other remote job candidates.

"Building some career resilience can help you be more successful in your remote job search, too," Frana adds. "Given the market's increased competitiveness, being proactive about learning new skills and showing that you're invested in your career growth shows potential employers that you're willing to take initiative and could be considered for several opportunities."

