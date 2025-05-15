Money Report

Walmart's former U.S. CEO Bill Simon thinks retailer can easily absorb tariff costs, criticizes its ‘doom and gloom' commentary

By Stephanie Landsman, CNBC

A customer shops at a Walmart store on April 09, 2025 in San Leandro, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Walmart's business is strong enough to withstand tariff headwinds without increasing its prices, according to the discount retailer's former U.S. CEO.

Bill Simon, who ran Walmart U.S. from 2010 to 2014, suggests the company may be overstating challenges tied to tariffs.

"If you look down deep and dig into the details of their earnings release today, you know this quarter they grew their gross profit margin in the U.S. business 25 basis points. So, they're expanding their margin. They also reported their general merchandise categories were flattish because they had mid-single digit price deflation," he told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Thursday, the day Walmart reported fiscal first-quarter results. "That sort of gives them room in my view to manage any tariff impact that they would have."

Simon is optimistic consumers can largely handle price increases — citing a steady jobs market and cheaper fuel prices this year. But he notes worrisome commentary from corporate executives could be chipping away at consumer confidence.

"All the doom and gloom we hear about price increases and tariffs like we heard from my friends at Walmart today, I think it scares them some," said Simon, who's now on the Darden Restaurants board and is the chairman at Hanesbrands.

Walmart shares fell 0.5% on Thursday, but the stock closed above session lows. Shares are off almost 9% from the all-time high of $105.30 hit on Feb. 14.

On Feb. 20, Simon joined "Fast Money" as Walmart shares were wrapping up their worst week since May 2022 on tariff jitters. He suggested the stock was a steal for investors even though Walmart warned profits were slowing.

As of Thursday's close, Walmart shares are positive for the year, up more than 6% in 2025. The stock has climbed more than 7% since President Donald Trump's tariff announcement on April 2.

