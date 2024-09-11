Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Using ETFs to capture momentum during the market's wild swings

By Emily Glass,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on Sept. 4, 2024.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

September is living up to its reputation as a volatile month, and this creates more challenges to the Big Tech trade. But one low-volatility ETF is still betting big on it.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Alliance Bernstein is behind the AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF. According to FactSet, its top three holdings include megacap winners Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet.

"Technology touches everything that we do in most facets of our life, but there are other industries in play," Noel Archard, the firm's global head of ETFs and investor solutions, told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week. "So, we're continuing to see a lot of interest in investing broadly."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

For comparison, FactSet lists the top holdings for Invesco's Low Volatility ETF as stocks that are traditionally more stable: Berkshire-Hathaway, Coca-Cola and Visa.

Archard notes there's still a place for historically less volatile stocks such as consumer staples and financials. He sees them as "bumpers" that can help mitigate risk.

For example, FactSet shows that Alliance Bernstein's low-volatility ETF also includes exposure in names including Procter & Gamble and Fiserv.

Money Report

News 11 mins ago

Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

News 15 mins ago

Jim Cramer says GameStop feels like a ‘massively overvalued' SPAC

"You sort of forget about volatility until it's there, and then all of a sudden it becomes very front and center," said Archard.

The AB US Low Volatility ETF is up 16% so far this year as of Wednesday's close.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us