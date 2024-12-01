Use this 6-word phrase to avoid stress and be more confident with money, according to a financial therapist

From ballooning credit card debt to unexpected emergency expenses, any number of things can spark money worries. And the key to overcoming it starts with your mindset, says Aja Evans, a financial therapist and author of "Feel Good Finance."

That's why she advises many of her clients to tell themselves one phrase "as much as humanly possible": I can handle my financial situation.

"That is a blanket statement," Evans tells CNBC Make It. "No matter how good it is, no matter how bad it is, tell yourself 'I can handle my financial situation.'"

Often, stress over money is actually rooted in worries over whether you'll be safe. But this phrase can remind you that you're capable of getting through any financial circumstance you find yourself in, she says.

Here's how it can "retrain" your approach to money challenges.

The power of positive affirmation

Our brains are constantly absorbing information and adapting our behaviors accordingly, Evans says. So, what you tell yourself matters.

By repeatedly telling yourself "I can handle my financial situation," you begin to rewire your brain to respond to money challenges with confidence instead of panic. It also helps you shift away from negative thought patterns around money.

But it's not enough to simply tell yourself this phrase, you really have to internalize it.

"The core of this is that you have to believe it," Evans says. "That's what helps fortify you, so when the crisis does come, you truly believe that you can handle it."

How to shift your money mindset

In addition to telling yourself "I can handle my financial situation," Evans recommends writing down previous times you've overcome financial struggles. That way, when you tell yourself you can handle anything, you've got evidence on hand to back it up.

"You're reminding yourself that you've carried yourself through all of your hardest days and you can do it again," she says.

It's also crucial to take concrete steps to prepare for the unexpected, such as boosting your emergency fund.

"I don't want anyone thinking that because they're doing their affirmations, money is just going to drop into their account," Evans says. "Make sure that you're safe and secure and financially stable while affirming yourself."

