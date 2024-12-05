UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting: Photos show face of person sought by NYPD for questioning

The New York Police Department released photos of a person wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in midtown Manhattan.

Thompson was killed by a masked gunman Wednesday as he headed to the Hilton Hotel for an investor meeting of UnitedHealth Group, UnitedHealthcare's parent company.

The words "deny," "defend," and "depose" were found on shell casings from the shooting scene.

Source: NYPD

New York police on Thursday released surveillance photos of a person wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The two photos show most of the face of the person sought by the NYPD in connection with its investigation of Wednesday's slaying in midtown Manhattan.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Thompson, 50, was killed by a masked gunman early Wednesday morning as he headed toward the entrance of the Hilton Hotel for an investor meeting of UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest private payer of health insurance benefits in the United States.

"The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual depicted in the newly attached media wanted for questioning in connection with the below listed homicide," the NYPD's media affairs office said in a statement.

The NYPD did not reveal where the newly released photos were from.

Police on Wednesday had released a video and still photos of Thompson's slaying, which showed the masked gunman shooting at the CEO. The shooter, who was wearing a backpack, fled the scene and got on a bicycle that he rode into nearby Central Park.

The NYPD also Wednesday had released surveillance photos from a nearby Starbucks that showed the suspected shooter, who was wearing a mask at the time.

A $10,000 reward has been posted by the NYPD and Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing Thompson.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.