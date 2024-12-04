UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in New York

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group's insurance unit, was fatally shot outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan Wednesday morning, in what is believed to be a targeted attack, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The suspect is described as using a firearm with a silencer, the person said.

Thompson led UnitedHealthcare, the largest private health insurer in the U.S.

UnitedHealth Group canceled its investor day set for Wednesday after reports of the shooting emerged. Thompson, 50, led UnitedHealthcare, the largest private health insurer in the U.S.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed that a 50-year-old male was shot in front of 1335 Avenue of the Americas in New York at 6:46 a.m. ET on Wednesday. But the spokesperson did not confirm the identity of the man.

A formal report from the department said emergency medical services responded and transported the man to the Mount Sinai West hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, and he was later pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, the department added.

The suspect in the shooting is described as using a firearm with a silencer, the person familiar with the matter said. The suspect is also described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black sneakers with a white trim and a gray backpack, the person added.

The NYPD will provide an update on the shooting at a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A hot dog vendor near the Hilton who was present at 6:30 a.m. ET said he did not hear any gunshots but noticed a sudden swarm of police. A Hilton doorman who began his shift at 7 a.m. ET said everything appeared to be "pretty normal" at the hotel. Both people asked not to be named.

UnitedHealth Group is the biggest health care conglomerate in the United States based on revenue and its roughly $563 billion market cap. UnitedHealthcare posted more than $281 billion in revenue last year. Shares of UnitedHealth Group rose nearly 1% on Wednesday.

The company was hosting its investor day at the New York Hilton hotel in midtown. The company did not confirm the shooting but canceled the event when it acknowledged a "medical situation" with an employee.

"I'm afraid that we – some of you may know we're dealing with very serious medical situation with one of our team members," Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty said during the investor day, according to a transcript. "And as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today, which I'm sure you'll understand."

Thompson had worked for United Health for just over 20 years, joining the company in April 2004 after spending nearly seven years at PwC, according to his LinkedIn page. He stepped in as CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021 after serving as the top executive of the insurance unit's government programs.

Thompson was a resident of Maple Grove, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis and graduated valedictorian at the University of Iowa.

UnitedHealth Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

