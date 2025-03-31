Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

United Microelectronics shares pop more than 10% on report of potential GlobalFoundries deal

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

The GlobalFoundries semiconductor manufacturing facility in Malta, New York, on June 18, 2024.
Cindy Schultz | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • U.S. shares of Taiwan-based United Microelectronics popped more than 10% on news that it is looking to potentially merge with GlobalFoundries.
  • Nikkei reported the news, citing sources familiar with the deal.
  • The merger would create a company based in the U.S with production capabilities in Asia, the U.S. and Europe and potentially become an alternative to Taiwan Semiconductor, according to the report.

U.S. semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries is reportedly weighing a merger with Taiwan-based United Microelectronics.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

U.S. shares of United Microelectronics popped 13% on the news, while GlobalFoundries shares dipped about 1%. Nikkei reported the news, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The merger would create a company based in the U.S with production capabilities in Asia, the U.S. and Europe, according to the report. The combined entity would aim to secure American access to mature chips amid potential risks from China competition and tensions between China and Taiwan, Nikkei reported.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The new company would eventually invest in research and development in the U.S. and potentially become an alternative to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the report said. Taiwan Semiconductor announced a $100 billion investment in the U.S. earlier this month to bolster chip manufacturing. The deal brought the company's total investment in the U.S. to $165 billion.

Taiwan has become a hub for global chip manufacturing, building chips for some of the largest companies such Nvidia and Apple. Taiwan Semiconductor is by far the leading worldwide supplier.

Money Report

News 12 mins ago

Celsius shares rally after Truist says energy drink maker can ‘corner' women's market

News 14 mins ago

AMC bets on premium screens as Hollywood slate boasts big blockbuster titles

Both GlobalFoundries and United Microelectronics have reportedly discussed the merger and informed government officials from both countries. United Microelectronic had previously looked into buying or building production plants in the U.S. but ditched the possibility due to costs, Nikkei reported.

Read the full report here.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us