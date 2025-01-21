Ukraine's Zelenskyy questions the U.S.' commitment to Europe's future

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called into question the U.S.' commitment to its allies in Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called into question the U.S.' commitment to its transatlantic allies, saying President Donald Trump's decision to focus on domestic issues as his first act in office suggested he would not be concerned with the future of Europe.

"Right now, all eyes are on Washington, but who's actually watching Europe at the moment?" Zelenskyy asked the audience of business leaders and heads of state gathered in Davos, Switzerland, during his address on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy looked to appeal to European officials and business, warning that the region's security was at risk, as Trump had shown where his priorities lie through his first executive orders, signed after his inauguration Monday.

Pausing the TikTok ban instituted in the last days of the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden, declaring a national border emergency and a retreat from climate goals were among the orders that Trump inked in his first act as the 47th president of the United States.

"Will President Trump even notice Europe? Does he see NATO as necessary, and will he respect EU institutions?" Zelenskyy asked, noting that global relationships are shifting, with Europe now concerned that the U.S. could and would abandon it at a time of need. Washington does not share this worry, Zelenskyy claimed.

"Does anyone in the United States worry that Europe might abandon them some day, might stop being their ally? The answer is 'no'," he told delegates.

"Europe can't afford to be second or third in line of [U.S.] allies. If that happens, the world will start moving forward without Europe ... Europe needs to compete for the top spot in priorities, alliances and technological development."

The region must establish itself as a "strong, global player," the Ukrainian leader said.

A 'just' peace

Zelenskyy's presence and address offered Kyiv a key opportunity for Ukraine to push its case for its own peace proposals ahead of likely pressure from newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump to reach a ceasefire deal with Russia.

February will mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion, and war fatigue is growing amid uncertainty over future aid for Ukraine that would allow it to continue to fight Russian advances in the south and east of the country.

While Western allies have vowed to maintain military support for Kyiv, Trump has been far more ambivalent over the continuation of U.S. aid and previously boasted that he would end the war within 24 hours, if he became president.

Ukraine's partners in Europe have voiced concerns that Kyiv could be pushed into an unjust peace deal with Moscow that would see it forced to relinquish territory currently occupied by Russia. Critics fear such an arrangement could allow Russia to regroup, re-arm and return at a later date to try to annex more territory.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy warned that Europe could find itself frozen out of any future peace negotiations over Ukraine, and that the U.S. could pursue the talks alone with Russia and China.

"Right now, it's not clear whether Europe will even have a seat at the table when the war against our country ends, and we see how much influence China has on Russia. We are deeply grateful to Europe for all the support it has given our country, but will President Trump listen to Europe or will he negotiate with Russia and China, without Europe?" he asked.

President Trump has already mooted the possibility of a near-term meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he had cordial relations during his first term in office.

By contrast, Trump has expressed more mixed feelings toward President Zelenskyy, calling him both "very honorable" and "the greatest salesman" in the past.

Aware of their precarious position, Ukrainian officials have looked to ingratiate themselves with Trump since his electoral win, with Zelenksyy and his team saying they are optimistic they can work together toward peace in Ukraine.

Congratulating Trump on his victory at the polls, Zelenskyy commented on the X social media platform that he appreciated Trump's "commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs."

Maxim Timchenko, the chief executive of DTEK, the largest energy company in Ukraine, told CNBC's Dan Murphy earlier on Tuesday that Ukraine needed a fair peace deal and said he believed Trump could help deliver that.

"All Ukrainians want a resolution as much as any others, but it's not just about a resolution, it's about fairness, a just peace. It's about something that can continue for many years rather than some break [in the war]," he said in Davos.

"I trust President Trump, because we have common values in our countries and I'm confident that President Trump will protect these values, and we rebuild a new Ukraine, on these values."

Alluding to the often transactional nature of Trump's foreign and trade policies, Timchenko said that there could be future cooperation with the U.S. on energy security and the eventual reconstruction of Ukraine.