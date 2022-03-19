Ukraine's Zelenskyy Pushes for Meaningful Talks With Russia; Biden Warns Xi of ‘Consequences'

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Saturday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

It's been more than three weeks since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has yet to meet its original military objectives, the UK's Defense Ministry said Saturday, warning Moscow could resort to the "indiscriminate use of firepower" as it's forced to change its tactics.

In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for meaningful peace talks with the Kremlin, saying it's the "only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes."

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about the need for peace in Ukraine. Biden warned of a global backlash if Beijing was seen helping Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Russia could resort to 'indiscriminate use of firepower,' UK's Defense Ministry warns

The U.K. Defense Ministry has warned Russia will likely resort to the "indiscriminate use of firepower" after failing to achieve its original objectives so far.

"Russia has been forced to change its operational approach and is now pursuing a strategy of attrition," the U.K. Defense Ministry said in a Twitter post.

As a result of the change in tactics, Ukraine's humanitarian crisis could worsen as civilian casualties climb and more infrastructure is destroyed, it warned.

The Defense Ministry reiterated that Moscow "has been surprised by the scale and ferocity of Ukrainian Resistance."

Zelenskyy calls for talks with Russia, says it's time to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Russia to come to the table for talks.

"Meaningful peace and security talks for Ukraine are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes," he said a video address on Saturday.

"It's time to meet. Time to talk. It is time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. "Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such that you will not have several generations to rise."

Biden warns Xi of global backlash

Biden held a nearly two-hour phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Both Biden and Xi agreed on the need to promote peace and assist with the humanitarian disaster created by the invasion. But they disagreed deeply on who is responsible for the suffering in Ukraine, with the Chinese leader refusing to hold Russia singularly accountable for the unprovoked invasion.

Instead, official readouts from Beijing made it clear that Xi's position was that the U.S. and Europe had provoked Russian President Vladimir Putin into attacking Ukraine by expanding NATO into Eastern Europe.

During the call, Biden "described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia," the White House said.

