Ukraine war updates: Drone strikes hit St. Petersburg; Russia rejects U.S. arms control talks

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine targeted the Russian city of St. Petersburg with a drone attack overnight, Ukraine's minister of strategic industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Interfax news agency.

Russia claimed on Thursday that Ukraine had attacked several areas of the country with drones, including the northwestern Leningrad region for the first time.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday night urged allied countries to ensure that sanctions against Russia are fully enforced.

"The terrorist state manufactures weapons, including missiles. There are dozens of critical components in each of them that were manufactured abroad, many of which were produced by companies from the free world," he said in a post on X.

"Blocking sanctions evasion loopholes means literally blocking terror. I am grateful to all of our partners who understand this, as well as everyone around the world who supports our relevant efforts."

Moscow on Thursday rejected U.S.-Russian arms control negotiations owing to U.S. support for Ukraine, which Washington suggested cast doubt on the potential for a new treaty limiting the two adversaries' strategic nuclear arsenals.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference that the U.S. had proposed separating the issues of Ukraine and the "strategic stability" conversation around arms control, but that Russia considered the West's backing of Ukraine as a "hybrid war" against Moscow, according to Reuters.

Zelenskyy urges allies to ensure Russia sanctions are fully enforced

Adam Galici | CNBC

— Elliot Smith

Kuleba: No change in tone from the U.S. administration

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said he's seen no change in tone from the U.S. administration when it comes to how they want Ukraine to approach the war and diplomacy.

"I have no reasons to doubt the sincerity of the commitments of the Biden administration to continue helping Ukraine," he told CNBC.

"Nor do I have reasons to believe that the Republican Party as a whole does not realize how fundamental it is to defeat Russia in Ukraine and not to allow Russia to continue destroying the world order built by America," he said.

"I mean let's be honest, the word we live in was built under American leadership."

The U.S. administration has recently stepped up the pressure on Congress to provide billions more in aid to Kyiv in its war with Russia.

—Matt Clinch

Russia claims to have captured village in Donetsk

Russian armed forces said they had have taken control of the village of Vesele in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

"In the Donetsk direction, as a result of successful active actions by units of the 'southern' group of troops, the village of Veseloye [Vesele in Ukrainian] of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the Russian Ministry of Defense said Thursday, according to news agency Interfax.

The "Donetsk People's Republic" is a self-proclaimed pro-Russian, separatist area of eastern Ukraine that Russia supported years before the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Ignacio Marin | Anadolu | Getty Images

When Russia first invaded, part of its justification was protecting the "independence" of the so-called DPR and the neighboring Luhansk People's Republic. It has since fully annexed those regions, as well as the southern Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, claiming they are now Russian territory.

Ukraine has not commented on the latest claim and CNBC was unable to verify the defense ministry's assertion.

Fighting in Donetsk remains intense although defense officials have commented that neither Russian nor Ukrainian forces have seen significant gains in recent weeks.

— Holly Ellyatt

Ukraine is striving for energy independence, Naftogaz CEO says

Ukraine has reached energy independence when it comes to natural gas, Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov told CNBC at the World Economic Forum.

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Kremlin shares its view of Davos after being snubbed; Russia says Kyiv attacked Baltic oil terminal

