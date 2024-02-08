Ukraine war live updates: Tucker Carlson reportedly leaves Russia; Kyiv silent on ex-Fox News host's interview request after criticism

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson has reportedly left Russia following his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Ukraine remains conspicuously silent on his request to interview Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russian online news outlet Mash published a photo of Carlson purportedly on a night flight from Moscow to Belgrade, Russian news agency Tass reported Thursday. CNBC was unable to verify the report.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The former Fox News host was spotted in Moscow earlier this week, fueling speculation that he was in Russia's capital to interview Putin. Carlson — who has expressed support for Russia — and the Kremlin confirmed that he had met and interviewed Putin Tuesday.

The interview will be broadcast later Thursday on X and Carlson's media startup at 18:00 ET.

Ukraine conspicuously silent on Tucker Carlson interview request

Adam Galici | CNBC

Ukraine's leadership has remained conspicuously silent on U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson's interview request following the journalist's repeated criticism of Kyiv.

Carlson interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week. The former Fox News host has expressed pro-Kremlin views while disparaging U.S. support for Ukraine, criticizing Western media interviews with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the president himself, calling him "sweaty and rat-like" and a "persecutor of Christians."

Carlson said he'd also requested an interview with Ukraine's president, although there has been no public response from Kyiv. Zelenskyy has not commented on the Putin interview either.

Deputy Prime Minister Hanna Maliar noted on Telegram that "the only interview that is safe in this situation is an interrogation in The Hague," alluding to the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Putin, accusing him of the war crime of the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine. Russia said the ICC's actions were "outrageous" and that it did not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Russian state media tracked Tucker Carlson's every move while he was in Moscow, and Maliar noted that "the Russian information environment is happy that a famous American journalist will interview Putin."

"There are such democratic practices that can lead to the destruction of the bearers of democratic values," Maliar said.

"As soon as they start a discussion about why Putin is doing this; where something human is hidden in him, which will smile and make a witty joke; that freedom of speech must be absolute; that two sides must be listened to — the countdown to their influence in the world will begin. They will imperceptibly hand it over to Putin," she said.



"Putin's interview to anyone outside the Russian Federation is a recognition of his status and the opening of Pandora's box. A chain reaction follows," Maliar added.

— Holly Ellyatt

Tucker Carlson reportedly leaves Russia, faces criticism for interview

U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson has reportedly left Russia following his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian online news outlet Mash published a photo of Carlson purportedly on a night flight from Moscow to Belgrade, Russian news agency Tass reported Thursday. CNBC was unable to verify the report.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

The former Fox News host was spotted in Moscow earlier this week, fueling speculation that he was in Russia's capital to interview Putin.

Carlson — who has expressed support for Russia — and the Kremlin confirmed that he had met and interviewed Putin Tuesday. The interview will be broadcast later Thursday on X and Carlson's own website at 18:00 ET.

Announcing the interview on X, Carlson lambasted Western media outlets for their coverage of the war in Ukraine, claiming that no one had "bothered" to interview the Russian president, and that Western governments would try to censor his interview, without producing evidence to back up his claims.

Both Western and Russian journalists who have fled the country in order to be able to report on the war, without risking "disinformation" charges and possible imprisonment, hit back at Carlson's comments, saying interview requests were repeatedly refused by the Kremlin and that many journalists had been expelled from Russia or imprisoned for their work and the "freedom of speech" Carlson claims to champion.

— Holly Ellyatt

IAEA chief says nuclear power plant in Ukraine is 'relatively stable'

Following a visit to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant{=null} on Wednesday, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said it was "relatively stable."

"There have been less, episodes of direct attacks or shelling around it, which is a positive development, although we take it with enormous caution," he said. Grossi added that topics including water supply, which serves to cool the plant, and staffing by authorized personnel were also discussed on Wednesday.

The plant is located in Southern Ukraine and has been highly contested throughout the war, with both Russia and Ukraine accusing one another of endangering its safety.

— Sophie Kiderlin

Russian foreign ministry says air defense systems destroy several Ukrainian rockets

Russia's air defense systems on Wednesday destroyed seven rockets launched by Ukraine over the Belgorod region, the Russian foreign ministry said in a post on Telegram, according to a translation.

Two people were wounded and were being treated for their injuries, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod, said on Telegram, according to a translation. Various private houses and cars, as well as businesses, were damaged, he added.

In a separate Telegram post later in the day, the Russian foreign ministry said a further two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles had been destroyed over the same Russian region.

CNBC was unable to independently verify the reports.

— Sophie Kiderlin

4 dead, 40 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv

Libkos | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Four people have died and a further 40 were injured in Russian missile attacks on Ukraine's capital Kyiv earlier Wednesday, Kyiv's city military administration said on Telegram.

Emergency services continue to work in the Holosiiv district of the capital, where several floors of an 18-story residential building were damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack, Kyiv's Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram. The four civilians who died in today's attack were residents of the building, he said.

Serhii Loparev | Future Publishing | Getty Images

Ukrainian air defense forces said earlier that 20 Russian missiles had been destroyed over Kyiv and on their approach to the city early Wednesday morning.

Describing the latest attack as "the third missile attack on Kyiv in 2024," the city's military administration said on Telegram that Russia had used a variety of cruise missiles to target the capital.

Danylo Antoniuk | Anadolu | Getty Images

"The enemy used Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the territory of the Russian Federation. The air raid alert in the capital lasted almost 3 hours. The missiles entered the capital in several waves from different directions," Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv city military administration, noted.

— Holly Ellyatt

Kremlin confirms Tucker Carlson interview took place Tuesday

The Kremlin confirmed Wednesday that U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson conducted an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Yes, I can confirm this," the Kremlin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday. "As soon as it [the interview] is prepared, it will be released," he told reporters, according to TASS news agency.

"He has a position that differs from the others. It is in no way pro-Russian, it is not pro-Ukrainian, it is rather pro-American," Peskov added.

"But at least it is contrastingly different from the position of traditional Anglo-Saxon media," he added.

Mikhail Metzel | AFP | Getty Images

The comments echo those made by Carlson in Moscow on Tuesday. Announcing his interview with Putin, Carlson said "we are not here because we love Vladimir Putin. We are here because we love the United States."

Carlson lambasted Western media as he laid out his reasons for interviewing Putin, saying they "lie" to their readers and views and do so "mostly by omission." Carlson also said he was defending freedom of speech. He also claimed that no one had "bothered" to interview the Russian president.

Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images

Peskov said Wednesday that "Mister Carlson is wrong" about the Kremlin not receiving interview requests from foreign media but said he couldn't be expected to know that.

The Kremlin receives "lot of requests for interviews with the president," Peskov said, "but, basically, when it comes to the countries of the collective West, we are talking about large online media, traditional television channels, large newspapers, which cannot boast of attempts to at least look impartial in terms of coverage. These are all media that take an exclusively one-sided position," he said.

"Of course, there is no desire to communicate with such media, and there is hardly any point in this, it is unlikely that there can be any benefit from this," he added.

Russia's media landscape is tightly-controlled by the Kremlin and is consistently careful to orchestrate favorable coverage (and to omit any criticism) of Russia's leadership. It's also rare for Western media outlets to be granted an audience with Putin and many foreign journalists have been expelled from Russia.

Aside from the repression of media freedoms, freedom of speech is frequently under attack in Russia and censorship has only increased since the war started almost two years ago; expressions of anti-war sentiment can lead to arrest in Russia, with legislation making any perceived "disinformation" about Russia's armed forces a criminal offence.

— Holly Ellyatt

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Tucker Carlson teases interview with Putin; Kremlin says ex-Fox News host is not ‘pro-Russian’