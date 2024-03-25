Ukraine war live updates: Suspects in Moscow concert terrorist attack appear in court looking beaten and disoriented

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Olga Maltseva | Afp | Getty Images

Four men Russia says were involved in the deadly shootings at a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow Friday night appeared in court late on Sunday.

The men were charged with committing an act of terrorism when they appeared in the Basmanny district court, accused of carrying out an attack in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in which 137 concertgoers were killed and at least 140 were injured. The Islamic State group has said it was behind the attack.

The suspects, three of whom confirmed as Tajik nationals, appeared in the Basmanny district court late last night, looking disheveled and disoriented. One of the suspects was wheeled into court while another had a bandage removed from his eyes, revealing a black eye.

Olga Maltseva | Afp | Getty Images

The suspects, identified as Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev, Shamsidin Fariduni and Muhammadsobir Fayzov, will be detained in custody until May 22, pending trial, the court said on Telegram. They may face life in prison if found guilty.

Putin's focus on Ukraine may leave Russians exposed to real security risks, foreign policy fellow warns

Russian leader Vladimir Putin's hyper focus on Ukraine could expose Russians to more security threats, warns Maximilian Hess, fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

Hess' comments come after a terrorist attack at a concert hall in Moscow left more than 130 people dead, according to Reuters. Islamic State terrorist group said it was behind the attack. Russian forces have stressed a potential link between the responsible gunmen and Ukraine, while Kyiv denies any involvement.

"Putin is so obsessed with this conflict in Ukraine that I think he's going to focus his security response there and use this, essentially, as an excuse to try to build up that narrative," Hess told CNBC's "Capital Connection," stressing that the "whole security apparatus has been focused on Russia's war in Ukraine."

He noted that the Islamic State has previously carried out attacks in Moscow and St. Petersburg and may be motivated by Moscow's operations in Syria.

"What's interesting though is that Putin doesn't seem to be focusing on that aspect of it. He's very much trying to blame Ukraine for this attack. There's no evidence of Ukrainian involvement, it doesn't fit in line with the types of attacks that Kyiv has carried out in the past, including ongoing," Hess said. "That will itself leave Russians less secure, because he's focusing on a non-real security risk."

— Ruxandra Iordache

Moscow attack suspects appear in court

Olga Maltseva | Afp | Getty Images

— Holly Ellyatt

Russian power plant units shut down after fire, governor says

Two units at the Novocherkassk thermal power plant in Russia's southwestern Rostov region were shut down early Monday morning after a fire, the region's governor said.

"Due to the fire, the 330 kV high-voltage lines — Tikhoretskaya and Rostovskaya — were automatically switched off," Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.

Sergey Pivovarov | Reuters

It's unclear whether the fire at the plant was linked to a purported Ukrainian drone attack against the region overnight; Russia's Defense Ministry said on Telegram that its forces had intercepted 11 Ukrainian drones over Rostov.

CNBC could not independently verify the report and Ukraine has not commented on the attacks.

— Holly Ellyatt

Emergency power shutdowns in Ukraine's Odesa after Russian attack

Emergency power outages were introduced in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Monday after a Russian air attack damaged one of the high-voltage facilities there, Ukraine's top energy provider DTEK said on Monday.

"The situation remains difficult," DTEK said on the Telegram messaging app. "In order to reduce the load on the network, electric transport will not operate in the city today, and industrial consumption is also limited."

Bulent Kilic | Afp | Getty Images

The administration of Odesa said on Telegram that the city and the region were attacked by several waves of drones launched by Russia. Four of the air weapons were shot down over the Odesa and neighbouring Mykolaiv regions.

Debris from a falling drone sparked a fire at the power facility, which was promptly put out, the administration added.

DTEK said power was restored by Monday morning to two city districts.

— Reuters