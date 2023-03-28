Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia Fires Supersonic Anti-Ship Missiles Off Japan's Coast; German Leopard 2 Tanks Reach Ukraine

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russia's Pacific Fleet fired supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles at a mock target in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday. The combat exercise saw Russia fire Moskit cruise missiles — supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles — at a "mock enemy." It said the target was hit.

Japan's foreign minister said his country would remain vigilant against Moscow's military operations.

In Europe, the first shipment of German Leopard 2 tanks has arrived in Ukraine, with more tanks set to be sent to Kyiv.

Germany's Defense Ministry said 18 of the Leopard 2 tanks, ammunition and spare parts had been sent Tuesday, with an earlier model of the tank set to be sent in the near future.

"As promised, our tanks arrived on time in the hands of our Ukrainian friends. I am sure that they can do something important at the front," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, adding that "Germany even delivered four more tanks than initially planned. You can rely on us."

Germany has faced criticism during the war for an apparent reluctance to send heavy weaponry to Ukraine. It eventually decided to send battle tanks to Kyiv in January, with the U.S. also pledging to send tanks.

Russia fires cruise missiles at mock target off the coast of Japan

Russia's Pacific Fleet fired cruise missiles at a mock target in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

In a post on Telegram, the ministry said two of its ships were involved in the exercise that saw it fire Moskit cruise missiles — supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles — at a "mock enemy" target at sea.



"The target, located at a distance of about 100 kilometers [62.1 miles], was successfully hit by a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles," the ministry claimed, saying the combat exercise was carried out safely. It did not state which ships had taken part in the exercise.

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tokyo will stay vigilant against Moscow's military operations, Reuters reported. He added that no damage was reported after the missile launches.

"As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Russian forces are also becoming more active in the Far East, including Japan's vicinities," Hayashi told a regular press conference, the news agency said.

When asked about Russia's plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Hayashi said Japan condemned the move and demanded Russia and Belarus stop "such an action that would further increase tensions."

— Holly Ellyatt

German tanks arrive in Ukraine, more to come

The first shipment of German Leopard 2 tanks, much-awaited by Ukraine, has arrived in the war-torn country, Germany's defense ministry said Tuesday.

Eighteen of the tanks, ammunition and spare parts, as well as two "Buffalo" armored recovery vehicles arrived in Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement. In addition, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles have also reached Ukraine.

"As promised, our tanks arrived on time in the hands of our Ukrainian friends. I am sure that they can do something important at the front," Defense Minister Boris Pistorius commented, adding that "Germany even delivered four more tanks than initially planned. You can rely on us."

The ministry said that Leopard 1 A5 tanks will also be delivered to Ukraine in the near future but that those are currently being repaired by German industry, with the repair financed by Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.

The aim is to have the first 25 tanks available by summer, around 80 by the end of the year and to increase to at least 100 Leopard 1 A5s over the course of 2024, the ministry said.

The Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, has spent the last two months training Ukrainian soldiers on the weapon systems at a site near Munster, Germany. Nonetheless, Berlin has been singled out for criticism during the war, accused of not doing enough to help Ukraine, and of being slow to decide on giving Kyiv heavy battle tanks.

On the heels of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision in January to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks, the Biden administration announced it will equip Ukraine with the mighty M1A1 Abrams tank.

The 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks will expand on the more than $27 billion the U.S. has committed to Kyiv's fight since Russia invaded more than a year ago.

— Holly Ellyatt, Amanda Macias

Ukrainian soldiers of the 80th Brigade on front line near Bakhmut

A view of Ukrainian soldiers of the 80th Brigade on the front line near Bakhmut as the war with Russia drags on:

White House monitoring Kremlin's decision to put nuclear weapons in Belarus

The White House said that it has not seen evidence that the Kremlin plans to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent that Russia would deploy "tactical nuclear weapons" to Belarus.

"We are continuing to monitor this very, very closely," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on a conference call. He added that so far, the U.S. has not seen reason to change its own nuclear posture.

Earlier this month, U.S. intelligence chiefs warned that Putin is likely to further upgrade the Kremlin's arsenal of long-range nuclear-capable missiles in order to deter Kyiv and its powerful Western allies.

"Heavy losses to its ground forces and the large-scale expenditures of precision-guided munitions during the conflict have degraded Moscow's ground and air-based conventional capabilities and increased its reliance on nuclear weapons," the intelligence community wrote in an unclassified 35-page intelligence assessment.

— Amanda Macias

Poland, EU seek to boost munitions production

Officials from Poland and the European Union discussed artillery munitions manufacturing as part of a new, 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) program to supply Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces and to replenish Europe's dwindling stocks.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton visited DEZAMET S.A. munition plant in Nowa Deba, in southeast Poland, accompanied by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

The visit came just days after Brussels announced a program to reimburse countries offering artillery ammunition to Ukraine from a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) fund. The program also aims to spend an equal amount on increasing production in 11 countries with such manufacturing capacity.

Breton said the EU is "determined" to quickly do what is needed in light of a conflict that's expected to drag on. He also encouraged other EU countries to transfer ammunition to Ukraine as soon as possible.

— Associated Press

Death toll in Sloviansk rises to two following Russian shelling

At least two people died and 25 were injured following Russian shelling on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk.

Administrative office buildings, a high-rise building and seven residences were destroyed by S-300 rockets, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, said on Telegram.

He said a rescue operation was ongoing.

— Amanda Macias

'Post-apocalyptic' scenes in Avdiivka, near Bakhmut, as fighting rages

Intense attacks on the eastern Donetsk town of Avdiivka and the damage they've caused prompted a Ukrainian official to liken the destruction to what you would see in a "post-apocalyptic" movie.

Utility workers were evacuated from Avdiivka, a town just over 50 miles southwest of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, as fighting intensified at the weekend.

"Avdiivka is becoming more and more like a site from post-apocalyptic movies ... Therefore, a difficult decision was made to evacuate the rest of our heroes — utility workers who at least tried to keep the city clean and livable," Vitaliy Barabash, head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, said on Telegram Sunday.

Barabash told any remaining residents to leave the town while they were still able to, saying: "so now I do not ask, I strongly recommend leaving Avdiivka, because Russian rockets and projectiles do not spare anyone or anything, no matter what views you hold," he said.

Ukrainian military officials have already warned that the town could be a "second Bakhmut," where there has been heavy fighting for over seven months.

On Monday, Ukraine's general staff said Russia was concentrating its offensives around Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka and two other settlements, and added that its forces had repelled more than 60 attacks in the past 24 hours along the eastern front.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia provokes outrage with plan to station tactical nukes in Belarus

NATO and Ukraine's Western allies have expressed dismay at Russia's announcement at the weekend that it will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the move on Saturday, saying a deal had been struck with his ally Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a leader who is seen as subservient to Moscow.

Putin claimed Lukashenko had long asked for the weapons to be stationed in Belarus, a country that borders NATO member Poland.

The Russian president said 10 aircraft that are capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons had already been moved to Belarus and that the construction of storage facilities for the weapons in Belarus would be completed by July 1.

A spokesperson for the Western military alliance NATO responded to the move by branding "Russia's nuclear rhetoric" as "dangerous and irresponsible," while the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Belarus not to host Russian nuclear weapons, commenting on Twitter that "Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security." Borrell also warned of sanctions against Minsk.

A senior Ukrainian official, meanwhile, said the Kremlin had taken "Belarus as a nuclear hostage" and is looking to destabilize Belarus with the deal.

Defense experts and academics argue over the term, but "tactical" nuclear weapons generally refer to weapons designed to be used on the battlefield for specific tactical gains, rather than for the all-out destruction of larger targets like cities.

In announcing the move, Putin insisted the plan did not violate non-proliferation agreements as the weapons would be under Russian control.

"There is nothing unusual here either: firstly, the United States has been doing this for decades. They have long deployed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allied countries," Putin said.

"We agreed that we will do the same -— without violating our obligations, I emphasize, without violating our international obligations on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons."

— Holly Ellyatt

