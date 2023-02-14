Ukraine War Live Updates: NATO Leaders to Meet in Brussels; Wagner Group Makes Gains Around Bakhmut

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

NATO leaders are meeting in Brussels Tuesday to discuss providing further military aid to Ukraine, including potentially heeding President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's calls for fighter jets.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of the meeting that the military alliance planned to increase its ammunition stockpile targets as Kyiv is burning through shells at a rapid rate.

That comes as key parts of Ukraine come under renewed assault, with the eastern city of Bakhmut in particular facing heavy fire.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Britain's Ministry of Defense said Tuesday that forces belonging to Russia's mercenary Wagner Group have almost certainly made further small gains around the northern outskirts of the city, including into the village of Krasna Hora.

NATO's Stoltenberg says new Russian offensive now underway

Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP | Getty Images

NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday backed reports that Russia has launched a fresh offensive in Ukraine, days before the first anniversary of its invasion.

"I think the reality (is) that we're seeing the start already," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

"What Russia lacks in quality, they try to compensate (for) in quantity, meaning that the leadership, the logistics, the equipment, the training, don't have the same level as the Ukrainian forces, but they have more forces," he added.

Stoltenberg said ministers would discuss increasing the military alliance's ammunition stockpile targets Tuesday, as well consider Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's calls for fighter jets.

— Karen Gilchrist

Russia's Wagner Group making small gains around Bakhmut, UK says

Yasuyoshi Chiba | Afp | Getty Images

Wagner Group forces have "almost certainly made further small gains around the northern outskirts of the contested Donbas town of Bakhmut, including into the village of Krasna Hora," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in a tweet Tuesday.

However, organized Ukrainian defense in the area means the tactical Russian advance to the south of the town "has likely made little progress," it added.

In the north, in the Kremina-Svatove sector of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, Russian forces are making "continuous offensive efforts," though each local attack "remains on too small a scale to achieve a significant breakthrough," the British intelligence service said.

— Karen Gilchrist

Kremlin rejects claims it is plotting to destabilize Moldova

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | via Reuters

The Kremlin on Tuesday pushed back against accusations that it is attempting to destabilize Moldova's government.

Moldova's President Maia Sandu said Monday that Russia was intending to use foreign saboteurs to undermine her government and prevent it from joining the European Union.

That comes just days after Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned Friday.

"Such claims are completely unfounded and unsubstantiated," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The foreign minister added that Ukraine was stirring tensions and trying to draw Moldova "into a tough confrontation with Russia."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week that his intelligence authorities had uncovered a Russian plan "for the destruction of Moldova."

— Karen Gilchrist

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Ukraine war live updates: Bakhmut comes under heavy shelling; 'no sign' Putin is preparing for peace, says NATO's Stoltenberg

— Karen Gilchrist