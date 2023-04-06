Ukraine War Live Updates: Kyiv Potentially Willing to Negotiate on Crimea; Swedish Investigators Still Stumped on Nord Stream Sabotage

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Kyiv has disclosed a rare willingness to negotiate with Russia — depending on the outcome of its spring offensive, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview.

The discussions would focus on Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014, and would take place if Ukrainian forces reach Crimea's "administrative border," the official said.

Swedish investigators examining last year's Nord Stream pipeline blast say it remains unclear who was behind the sabotage, but that work on the case is continuing "unconditionally."

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron is in China for a three-day state visit, during which he hopes to dissuade Beijing from supporting Russia in its war in Ukraine, among other things.

Source of Nord Stream sabotage remains unclear, Swedish prosecutor says

Swedish Coast Guard | Getty Images

Swedish authorities investigating the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage have still not found any evidence pointing to who carried out the blast, Sweden's prosecuting authority said.

"We are working unconditionally and turning over every stone and leaving nothing to chance," prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement cited by Reuters.

"Our hope is to be able to confirm who has committed this crime, but it should be noted that it likely will be difficult given the circumstances."

The Nord Stream pipeline that connects Russia and Germany and was previously a vital source of gas from Russia to Europe suffered a massive explosion last September, as sanctions were being imposed on Russian energy over the invasion of Ukraine.

— Natasha Turak

Kyiv may be willing to negotiate on Crimea depending on outcome of spring offensive

Alexey Pavlishak | Reuters

Ukraine would be willing to discuss the status of the Crimean peninsula if its army reaches Crimea's borders, a top official said.

"If we will succeed in achieving our strategic goals on the battlefield and when we will be on the administrative border with Crimea, we are ready to open [a] diplomatic page to discuss this issue," Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, told the Financial Times in an interview.

"It doesn't mean that we exclude the way of liberation [of Crimea] by our army," he said.

The FT report added that Sybiha's comments "may relieve western officials who are sceptical about Ukraine's ability to reclaim the peninsula and worry that any attempt to do so militarily could lead Vladimir Putin to escalate his war, possibly with nuclear weapons."

Kyiv has so far rejected any negotiations until Russian forces withdraw from the entirety of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula, which belongs to Ukraine under international law and which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

The FT report described Sybiha as a "veteran diplomat" who has long been at Zelenskyy's side. Sybiha said "the president and his aides were now talking specifically about Crimea, as Ukraine's army gets closer to launching its counteroffensive to regain territory," the FT wrote.

— Natasha Turak

EU Chamber of Commerce in China says Beijing support for Russia could affect trade relations with Europe

If Beijing further supports Russia in its war against Ukraine, that could affect trade relations between Europe and China, said Jens Eskelund, vice president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, will be in Beijing alongside France's President Emmanuel Macron this week.

"I think both of the leaders will impress upon the Chinese leadership that right now everything is being viewed through the lens of Ukraine," he told CNBC "Squawk Box Asia."

"It should not be underestimated — the potential impact it could have also on European-China trade — if we see further expressions of support from China for Russia in its aggression against Ukraine. This point will be made clear."

— Sumathi Bala

No indication that China is providing Russia with lethal weapons, White House says

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The White House said it has seen no indication that China has agreed to provide Russia with lethal weapons for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

"We haven't seen any indication that they've provided lethal weapon capabilities to Mr. Putin. And look for us, it's actions, not words," National security council spokesman John Kirby said on a call with reporters.

"We're just gonna keep watching it and monitoring it," he said, declining to speculate on any potential U.S. retaliation if Beijing provided support to Russia.

— Amanda Macias

