Ukraine War Live Updates: German Tanks Decision ‘Half a Step' Away, Kyiv Says; Ukraine Government Reshuffle Expected

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine.

Germany is coming under increasing pressure to decide whether to give the greenlight for German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine.

All eyes are on a visit by NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to Berlin Tuesday. A press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is expected at 9.15 a.m. local time.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Monday that the discussion over tanks was in the "final stage" and only "half a step" away.

Kyiv has asked its allies repeatedly for Leopard 2 tanks to combat Russia's ongoing invasion. However, Germany has been reluctant to send its own tanks, or allow other countries to send their Leopard 2s, fearing it could be seen as an escalatory move by Russia.

There was disappointment last Friday when Ukraine and its allies held a defense summit in Germany and no decision on tanks was reached. Over the weekend, however, two German ministers suggested a thawing in the country's position, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock saying Berlin would not block Poland from sending its own Leopard 2s to Ukraine.

Reshuffle of top Ukraine government posts to take place, vacations abroad banned

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday evening that there was going to be a reshuffle of senior government posts.

"There are already personnel decisions — some today, some tomorrow — regarding officials of various levels in ministries and other central government structures, as well as in the regions and in the law enforcement system," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

The president noted that a decision had been made by the National Security and Defence Council that government officials "will no longer be able to travel abroad for vacation or for some other non-governmental purpose."

The decision applied to all officials of the central authorities and various other levels of local government, he said, "as well as law enforcement officials, people's deputies, prosecutors, and all those who have to work for the state and within the state."

"If they want to rest now, they will rest outside the public service," he said.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn | Afp | Getty Images

A close aide of Zelenskyy resigned Tuesday morning, although it's unknown whether it is connected to the president's announcement.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, did not give a reason for his departure in a Telegram post. He thanked the president "for the trust and the opportunity to do good deeds every day and every minute."

One of Zelenskyy's communications advisors, Oleksiy Arestovych, resigned last week after suggesting a Russian missile strike on a Dnipro apartment building that killed 45 people had been the result of Ukrainian air defenses shooting down the missile.

— Holly Ellyatt

Ukraine says tanks decision 'half a step' away; Berlin under pressure to decide

Nurphoto | Getty Images

A decision on whether to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is in its final stages, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Monday, with only a last "half step" to be taken.

"We have only half a step left to take in the matter of tanks," Kuleba said during a nationwide news telethon reported by news outlet Ukrinform Monday.

"We have already received the British Challengers [tanks], which we were once told were impossible. We are already receiving French tanks – light ones so far. We hear that France is considering the provision of Leclerc tanks. I have no doubts that the Leopard tanks will reach us. We are at the final stage," Kuleba said.

Germany is under intense pressure to decide whether to give the greenlight for German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine. NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is traveling to Berlin Tuesday to meet German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and a press conference is due at 9:15 a.m. local time.

Kyiv has asked its allies repeatedly for Leopard 2s to combat Russia's ongoing invasion, but Germany has been reluctant to send them, or to allow other countries to send their own Leopard 2s, fearing it could be seen as an escalatory move by Russia. So far, only the U.K. has sent 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks.

Kuleba acknowledged that it was a difficult decision for Germany because it is "such a country, there are specifics, it must be taken into account." "But, in the end, we always got the necessary result, and this time we will get the same result," he said.

Commenting on Germany's delay in resolving the issue of providing tanks to Ukraine, he said Kyiv had told its German partners that the sooner they make a decision on tanks, "the less blood of Ukrainian soldiers will be shed and the fewer Ukrainian lands will be under occupation," Ukrinform reported.

— Holly Ellyatt

NATO chief set to visit Germany as tanks debate rages

Omar Havana | Getty Images

NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will meet German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Tuesday.

The meeting comes amid palpable frustration in Europe regarding Germany's failure to make a decision about allowing German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine.

Kyiv has been requesting Leopard 2 tanks from its European allies for months, saying it needs them to fight Russia as the war approaches its one-year mark.

Germany has appeared reluctant to either send its own Leopard 2s, or to allow other countries with the tanks to re-export them to Ukraine, fearing it could be seen as an escalatory move by Russia. Berlin was also said to be ready to send such tanks only if the U.S. sent its own Abrams tanks.

NATO announced Monday that Stoltenberg was making the trip to Berlin, raising expectations that Germany could be ready to announce it is ready to allow tanks to be sent to Ukraine.

At the weekend, both Pistorius and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock signaled that a decision would be made, and that Poland would not be blocked from sending its own Leopard 2s to Ukraine, with or without Berlin's permission.

— Holly Ellyatt

State Department reaffirms Finland and Sweden's ascension to NATO

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

The State Department reaffirmed U.S. support for Finland and Sweden's ascension to NATO as Hungary and Turkey consider ratifying the two nations into the alliance.

"You've heard this from the administration. You've heard this from members of Congress, we strongly support their NATO candidacies, Finland and Sweden are ready to join the alliance. They are ready to join the alliance because of their military capabilities and abilities," State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a press briefing.

"We are also cognizant of the fact that those who may be behind what has taken place in Sweden may be engaging in an intentional effort to try to weaken unity across the Atlantic and within and among our European allies and partners. We feel that Finland and Sweden are ready to be NATO allies," he added.

Price added that Sweden and Finland will have to discuss the next steps with Turkey.

— Amanda Macias

Poland could send Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Berlin's approval, prime minister says

Thierry Monasse / Contributor / Getty Images

Germany's approval for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is of secondary importance as Poland could send those tanks as part of a coalition of countries even without its permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

The United States and its allies failed during talks in Germany last week to convince Berlin to provide its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, a key demand from Kyiv as it tries to breathe new momentum into its fight against Russian forces.

Poland is pushing for countries who have German-made Leopards to send them to Ukraine, even if Germany does not want to join them.

"We will ask for such permission, but this is an issue of secondary importance. Even if we did not get this approval ... we would still transfer our tanks together with others to Ukraine", Morawiecki told reporters.

"The condition for us at the moment is to build at least a small coalition of countries."

Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sent its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday in an interview with French television LCI.

"Pressure makes sense, because this weekend, the foreign minister of Germany sent a slightly different message that gives a glimmer of hope that not only Germany will not block (sending tanks) but will finally hand over heavy equipment, modern equipment to help Ukraine," Morawiecki said.

— Reuters

Norway detains former commander of Russian paramilitary group Wagner

Srdjan Stevanovic | Getty Images

Norwegian police have detained a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway, but denied suggestions that he might be deported to Russia.

A Russian prisoners' rights group, Gulagu.net, published a recording of a phone interview with Andrei Medvedev in which he urged Norway to let him stay and testify against the private military group, which has been fighting Ukrainian forces in some of the most brutal battles of the war.

Medvedev said he had been detained and handcuffed on Sunday at a hotel where he was staying and taken to a detention center. Gulagu.net said Medvedev had been told he faced deportation.

Asked about the claim, a Norwegian police spokesperson said: "No, this is not correct," without elaborating.

Medvedev's Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, put the risk of his being deported at "zero," adding he had been detained due to "disagreement" about measures taken to ensure his safety.

"He is under very strict security measures and we disagree about the way they are applied. These have caused frictions," Risnes told Reuters.

— Reuters

Top U.S. spy agency says more security assistance from allies is crucial for Ukraine to prevail

Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The director of America's top spy agency described Russia's war in Ukraine as a "grinding conflict" that will require the West to continue to provide security assistance packages in order for Kyiv to prevail.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told CNN's Fareed Zakaria during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on Sunday that both Ukrainian and Russian militaries are facing significant challenges but the war had not reached a stalemate.

"It's not a stalemate but really, a grinding conflict where quite literally, we're talking about hundreds of meters being fought over in the context of the frontlines," Haines said in Davos, Switzerland.

"It will be extremely important for Ukraine to receive essential military assistance and economic assistance moving forward in order for them to be able to continue to manage what they have been heroically doing," she added.

Read the full story here.

— Amanda Macias

