Ukraine Says Russian Missile Strike on Hospital Killed Newborn; Zelenskyy Promises Winter Shelters

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Wednesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukrainian authorities said an overnight missile attack on a small hospital maternity ward in Zaporizhzhia killed a newborn baby.

"Grief fills out hearts," Oleksandr Starukh, regional governor of Zaporizhzhia, said via Telegram. He attributed the rockets to Russian forces. CNBC has not been able to independently verify the information.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that winter shelters with basic services including heat, water and a first-aid kit would be freely available to citizens across the country.

European Parliament declares Moscow to be a state sponsor of terrorism

In a largely symbolic move, the European Parliament designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, saying deliberate attacks by the Kremlin's forces and their proxies against civilians in Ukraine constitute war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians.

European lawmakers, acknowledging that the European Union cannot officially designate states as sponsors of terrorism, called on the bloc to further isolate Moscow on the international stage.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy had pushed for the U.S. and others to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. U.S. President Joe Biden rejected these calls in early September, fearing such a move could have "unintended consequences" for Ukraine and the world.

— Sam Meredith

Ukraine's Zelenskyy promises shelters with heat and water as winter sets in

Handout | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his overnight address that winter shelters with basic services including heat, water and a first-aid kit would be freely available to citizens across the country.

He said these "invincibility" centers would be necessary to support people in the event of further Russian attacks on the country's energy system.

More than 4,000 centers have been prepared so far, Zelenskyy said. "I am sure [that] by helping each other, we will all be able to get through this winter together," he added.

— Sam Meredith

Zaporizhzhia governor says newborn killed in Russia missile strike

Future Publishing | Future Publishing | Getty Images

An overnight missile attack on a small hospital maternity ward in southern Ukraine killed a newborn baby, according to the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Oleksandr Starukh said via Telegram that the "huge missiles" were Russian. "Grief fills our hearts," he added.

CNBC has not been able to independently verify the information.

— Sam Meredith

European Union announces another $2.5 billion in assistance to Ukraine

Yves Herman | Reuters

The European Union has sent another $2.5 billion to help Ukraine, according to the country's prime minister, Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal said in a tweet on Tuesday that the EU "disbursed €2.5 billion [around $2.57 billion] in macro-financial assistance."

Tweet:

The massive infusion of cash is the latest effort by the EU to help Ukraine fight off the Russian invasion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently announced that the EU will provide up to $18 billion in financial aid in 2023 as the country takes on Russia.

- Brian Schwartz

Treasury issues new guidance on maritime transport of Russian oil ahead of G7 price cap

The Treasury Department issued new guidance regarding the maritime transport of Russian oil ahead of a planned price cap in early December.

The guidance complements the U.K.'s newly-released policies in outlining how domestic service providers can continue carrying seaborne oil while complying with the strategic price cap on Russian oil devised by G7 countries, the E.U. and Australia.

"We're taking these steps to make it as easy as possible for market participants to implement the price cap policy as of Dec. 5 consistent with the coalition's goals of allowing Russians to keep foreign oil (in) flow while lowering the Kremlin's revenues," a senior Treasury official said.

The price cap is intended to deprive Russia of a funding source to continue its war against Ukraine. It goes into effect on Dec. 5.

—Chelsey Cox

Iran may be 'guilty of crimes against humanity' after sending weapons to Russia, British ambassador says

Europanewswire/gado | Archive Photos | Getty Images

Iran may be guilty of crimes against humanity as a result of producing weapons for Russia that reportedly will be used in Ukraine, said British Ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce in an interview.

"Even at this late stage, I do think the Iranians need to contemplate how they may be guilty of crimes against humanity by supplying these weapons to the Russians," Pierce told Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC.

The Washington Post reported that Iran has agreed to start to manufacture hundreds of unmanned drones on Russian soil.

It is expected that those weapons to be used in the conflict with Ukraine.

Amb. Karen Pierce: Iran may be 'guilty of crimes against humanity' for supplying weapons to Russia @KarenPierceUK @MSNBC https://t.co/MtlTWZz5h7 — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 22, 2022

- Brian Schwartz

