UK economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.1% in January

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC and Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Men and women socialize at the end of the day outside The Castle Pub in London, United Kingdom.
Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The U.K.'s economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.1% month-on-month in January, official figures showed on Friday.

Britain's Office for National Statistics said the fall was mainly due to a contraction in the production sector.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country's GDP to grow by 0.1%.

The U.K. economy grew by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, beating expectations, ONS data showed last month. It flatlined in the third quarter.

The monthly GDP data has been checkered since then, with a 0.1% contraction in October, a 0.1% expansion in November and a 0.4% month-on-month expansion in December thanks, to growth in services and production.

Friday's GDP release will be the last data print before the U.K. Treasury's "Spring Statement" on March 26, when Chancellor Rachel Reeves presents an update on her plans for the British economy.

The statement is released alongside economic forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, the U.K.'s independent economic and fiscal forecaster, which gives its assessment on the likely impact of the government's tax and spending plans.

There have been concerns that the Treasury's fiscal plans, which were laid out last fall and which will increase the tax burden on British businesses, could weigh on investment, jobs and growth. Reeves has defended the tax rises, saying they're a one-off measure and necessary to boost investment in public services.

The Bank of England made its first interest rate cut of the year in February, signaling further cuts were to come as it halved the U.K.'s growth forecast for 2025 from 1.5% to 0.75%.

The central bank said it would judge how to balance the need to boost growth with the inflationary risk posed by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs. The U.K. has not been targeted so far.

This breaking news is being updated.

