Uber, Waymo robotaxi service opens to passengers in Atlanta

On Tuesday, Waymo robotaxis became available to Uber users in Atlanta as the companies expanded their ride-hailing partnership in the U.S.

The vehicles cover approximately 65 square miles around the city.

Waymo autonomous vehicles are currently used for Uber passenger rides only, not Uber Eats deliveries.

Uber and Alphabet's Waymo are now offering robotaxi rides to the public in Atlanta, as the companies continue expansion of their partnership.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Waymo robotaxis available through the Uber app will cover approximately 65 square miles around Atlanta, but will not yet travel on highways or to the airport. The vehicles feature Waymo's driverless technology, known as the Waymo Driver, integrated into battery electric Jaguar I-PACE SUVs.

The companies said in September that they would be jointly bringing Waymo One to Austin, Texas, and to Atlanta. Rides became available in Austin in March, launching in the Texas capital before Elon Musk's Tesla got its robotaxi service off the ground.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Tesla, which is now headquartered in Austin, debuted a pilot robotaxi service there over the weekend for invitees only. Tesla's robotaxis are Model Y SUVs equipped with the company's latest driverless technology. The Tesla robotaxis operate in daytime hours only in a geofenced area of Austin, and include a human valet who rides in the front passenger seat to ensure safety.

Waymo robotaxis in Austin, Atlanta and elsewhere operate without any human supervisor on board. They also employ sophisticated lidar and radar sensors that are not used in Tesla's vehicles today.

Once viewed as a driverless pioneer, Tesla is now fighting to catch up with Waymo, as well as competitors in China including Baidu's Apollo Go, and WeRide, which also partners with Uber.

In Atlanta and Austin, Waymo rides are only available through Uber's app, while in San Francisco and Los Angeles, passengers book through the Waymo One app. The Waymo-Uber partnership only covers passenger rides, not Uber Eats deliveries.

WATCH: Tesla, Waymo and the camera vs. lidar showdown