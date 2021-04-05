Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

U.S. Treasury Yields Slip as Stocks Hit Record Highs

By Katrina Bishop, CNBC

NYSE

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield drifted lower on Monday as stocks hit record highs on the back of strong economic data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.714% in afternoon trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked down to 2.349%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The weakness in yields came as the Dow and S&P 500 set record highs on Monday. The moves follow a nonfarm payrolls on Friday that showed 916,000 added jobs. This was more than analysts expected and marked the fastest growth since August 2020. The unemployment rate declined to 6%.

Money Report

coronavirus 26 mins ago

New Airline Avelo Thinks It's the Perfect Time to Start Flying as Travel Picks Up

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Economist Stephen Roach Questions Biden's Decision to Keep Trump's China Policies

Additionally, the services purchasing manager's index from the Institute for Supply Management showed faster than expected expansion in March, and the reading of 63.7 was the highest on record.

Last week, President Joe Biden unveiled the infrastructure and economic recovery package, which includes spending on transportation, broadband and affordable housing. The plan will be funded in part by a rise in the corporate tax rate to 28%.

It faces some opposition from Republicans, however, with Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri on Sunday urging the Biden administration to pare back the package. He called for a shift in focus to infrastructure such as roads and airports.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus vaccine rollout continues to accelerate. The U.S. reported another daily record of new Covid vaccinations Saturday, pushing the weekly average of new shots per day above 3 million.

However, A report from the Commerce Department showed that factory orders slowed month-over-month in February.

There are no major Treasury auctions slated for Monday.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox and Yun Li contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesJoe BidenMarketsUS EconomyU.S. Economy
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us