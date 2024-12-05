Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

U.S. Treasury yields rise with investors eyeing jobs data

By April Roach,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on Nov. 26, 2024.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury bond yields rose Thursday as investors digested a weaker-than-expected jobs report and looked ahead to further economic data due this week.

The 10-year Treasury yield was more than 2 basis points higher at 4.2090%. The 2-year Treasury note yield was up more than 2 basis points at 4.1502%.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Traders will be focusing on the latest initial jobless claims data due to be released on Thursday at  8:30 a.m. ET. Nonfarm payrolls data for November is due out on Friday morning.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

It comes after an ADP report on Wednesday showed that private payrolls grew less than expected in November. For the month, companies added 146,000, but economists polled by Dow Jones had expected 163,000 positions.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us