U.S. Treasury Yields Move Higher Ahead of Powell Speech

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell who is expected to give an indication of the central bank's hawkishness.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 5 basis points to 3.076% after falling on Thursday. The 10-year yield climbed above the 3% level for the first time in a month on Monday and has held the level since then.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond increased 4 basis points to 3.281%, while the yield on the short-term 2-year Treasury note rose 1 basis point to 3.39%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Markets will be watching Powell's speech at 10 a.m. ET for clues on inflation, the U.S. growth outlook, front-loading and the potential for monetary easing in 2023, analysts at ING said in a note.

Comments from Federal Reserve officials at its economic symposium in Jackson Hole, which began Thursday, have fallen to the hawkish side so far, they added.

Powell is likely to say that the central bank will not back away from using interest rate hikes to snuff out inflation.

Fed watchers also say Powell may indicate that after the Fed finishes raising rates, it is likely to hold them there. The market currently expects it to start cutting interest rates next year.

However, Powell may not provide clarity on whether the central bank will raise rates by a half point or three-quarters of a point at its next policy meeting on Sept. 21.

Friday also sees the release of U.S. data on personal income and consumer spending and the core PCE price index at 8:30 a.m. ET.

— CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report.