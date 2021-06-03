Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

U.S. Treasury Yields Rise Slightly as Labor Market Data Improves

By Silvia Amaro, CNBC

Marvin Joseph | The Washington Post | Getty Images

U.S. bonds yields rose slightly on Thursday as two new data releases pointed to a continued recovery in the U.S. labor market.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 4 basis points to 1.63% by 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked up to 2.3%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01%. After a gain to start the year, rates have been stuck around these levels for six weeks.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Private payrolls rose more than expected in May, according to a report from ADP, while weekly jobless claims came in near expectations at 385,000. That continues a downward trend in initial claims. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release the May jobs report Friday morning.

Money Report

Asia Markets 30 mins ago

Asia Stocks Set for Mixed Open; Ant Group Gets Approval to Operate Consumer Finance Firm

Donald Trump 34 mins ago

Donald Trump Bears Some Blame for Jan. 6 Insurrection, Former House Speaker John Boehner Says

Investors are monitoring inflation dynamics as the U.S. economy reopens. Speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, former New York Fed President William Dudley said the recent surge in inflation numbers is transitory for now, but it could become more persistent going forward.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that U.S. businesses are struggling to find enough workers and are thus offering higher wages to lure them into work.

Elsewhere, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic spoke at 12.30 p.m. ET and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan addressed the Rice University Jones Graduate School of Business.

-CNBC's Jesse Pound and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBitcoinBreaking News: MarketsCentral BanksCentral banking
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us