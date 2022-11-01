Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Yield on 10-Year Treasury Note Slips as Fed Meeting Begins

By Samantha Subin,CNBC and Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Lokman Vural Elibol | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Yields were mixed on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve's November meeting kicked off and Wall Street looked ahead to another rate hike.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield dipped about 3 basis points to 4.048%. Earlier in the day, it fell to around 3.9%. The 2-year rate traded more than 4 basis points higher at 4.547% after trading lower earlier in the session.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

The moves in yields came ahead of the Fed's rate decision expected Wednesday. The Fed is largely predicted to raise rates by 75 basis points, but hope is growing that future rate hikes won't be as large. The latter expectation has contributed to recent gains in risk assets such as stocks.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investors have been betting that the October rally marks a turnaround for stocks, or that it signals equities have hit a bottom.

A bottom, however, won't occur until the yield on the 2-year reaches its peak, said Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist at Crossmark Global Investments.

"If Powell doesn't signal a pause or pivot this week, we could see yields jump higher pushing equity markets lower," she said.

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

news 1 hour ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Manulife Is Not a Buy

On the data front, U.S. job openings surged in September to 10.72 million, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. That's well above a FactSet forecast of 99.85 million.

Meanwhile, the ISM manufacturing index came in at 50.2, marginally above a Dow Jones estimate of 50.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us