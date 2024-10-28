Money Report

U.S. Treasury yields continue their ascent after hitting a 3-month high last week

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Specialist traders work inside a post on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 23, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury continued its ascent on Monday, after hitting a three-month high last week.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 2 basis points to 4.252%, while the 2-year Treasury added 1 basis point to 4.108%.

Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equals 0.01%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury hit a three-month high on Wednesday, topping 4.25%, before dipping slightly to close out the week.

Monday is light on the data front, but traders are looking ahead this week to fresh jobs figures and consumer confidence data in the lead up to the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5.

Investors will also continue to digest a slew of central bank commentary following last week's IMF meetings in Washington, D.C., with Federal Reserve policymakers now in a blackout period which prevents commentary ahead of next week's interest rate decision.

